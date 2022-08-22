Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Chicago Sky (26-10, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (16-20, 10-8 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty take on the Chicago Sky.

The Liberty's record in Eastern Conference games is 10-8. New York is ninth in the WNBA with 34.3 rebounds led by Natasha Howard averaging 7.2.

The Sky are 15-3 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago scores 86.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ionescu is shooting 41.5% and averaging 17.4 points for the Liberty. Howard is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Kahleah Copper is averaging 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sky. Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Sky: 6-4, averaging 90.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

Sky: None listed.

