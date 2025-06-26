IOC's Coventry pauses 2036 Olympics hosting contest in 1st big decision of her presidency

GENEVA — India's push toward winning the 2036 Olympics hosting contest seemed to stall a little on Thursday in the first big decision of Kirsty Coventry's IOC presidency.
Coventry paused the fast tracking of a preferred bidder — a signature policy of her predecessor and mentor Thomas Bach — in a concession to International Olympic Committee members who have wanted more say in decisions under new leadership.
''Members want to be engaged more in the process'' of picking Olympic hosts, Coventry acknowledged, citing ''overwhelming support'' at meetings this week to stop and review how it is done and when.
India has been seen as gaining momentum in the 2036 race that involves at least 10 bidders in talks including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Istanbul in Turkey.
In her third full day in office, Coventry promised to create two working groups — to look at how hosts are chosen, and a second analyzing how to ''protect the female category'' after controversy in women's boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Los Angeles Olympics
The two-time Olympic champion swimmer also restated a principled vision ahead of the 2028 Summer Games in the city of Los Angeles, which U.S. President Donald Trump this month called ''a trash heap.''
''We see the best of humanity, we see compassion for others'' in Olympic values, Coventry said at a news conference after chairing her first executive board meeting over two days.