IOC president Thomas Bach says he will leave office next year and Olympics is ''best served with a change in leadership.''

By Associated Press

August 10, 2024 at 4:52PM

PARIS — IOC president Thomas Bach says he will leave office next year and Olympics is ''best served with a change in leadership.''

2nd body found after authorities search rubble of Maryland house explosion, fire officials say

2nd body found after authorities search rubble of Maryland house explosion, fire officials say.

The Olympic flame goes out in Paris, officially ending the 2024 Games as Los Angeles takes over for 2028

Tom Cruise descends from the top of Paris stadium on a cable during Olympics closing ceremony