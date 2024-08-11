SAINT-DENIS, France — IOC head Thomas Bach uses speech at Paris Olympics closing ceremony to call for "culture of peace" in a war-torn world.
Wires
IOC head Thomas Bach uses speech at Paris Olympics closing ceremony to call for "culture of peace" in a war-torn world
IOC head Thomas Bach uses speech at Paris Olympics closing ceremony to call for "culture of peace" in a war-torn world.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 11, 2024 at 9:29PM
More from Wires
See More
2nd body found after authorities search rubble of Maryland house explosion, fire officials say.