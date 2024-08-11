Wires

IOC head Thomas Bach uses speech at Paris Olympics closing ceremony to call for "culture of peace" in a war-torn world

IOC head Thomas Bach uses speech at Paris Olympics closing ceremony to call for "culture of peace" in a war-torn world.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 11, 2024 at 9:29PM

SAINT-DENIS, France — IOC head Thomas Bach uses speech at Paris Olympics closing ceremony to call for "culture of peace" in a war-torn world.

More from Wires

See More
Wires

2nd body found after authorities search rubble of Maryland house explosion, fire officials say

2nd body found after authorities search rubble of Maryland house explosion, fire officials say.

Wires

The Olympic flame goes out in Paris, officially ending the 2024 Games as Los Angeles takes over for 2028

Wires

Tom Cruise descends from the top of Paris stadium on a cable during Olympics closing ceremony