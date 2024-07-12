LAUSANNE, Switzerland — IOC and Saudi Arabia agree on 12-year deal to host Esports Olympic Games launching in 2025.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Biden says during news conference he's going to 'complete the job' despite calls to bow out
More from Star Tribune
Politics Biden says during news conference he's going to 'complete the job' despite calls to bow out
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune