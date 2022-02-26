Investors have fallen out of love with conglomerates, leading some firms like General Electric Co., Johnson & Johnson and Toshiba Corp. to announce plans to break up in recent months.

But one exception stands out: Amazon.com Inc., whose growth prospects have shielded it from most such criticism.

Some hedge funds have argued that Amazon's $1.6 trillion market capitalization masks the true value of Amazon Web Services, its cloud business, which could be worth almost as much as a separate entity.

They found ammunition in a letter sent last week by Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point to investors, arguing the company is undervalued with "significant sum-of-the-parts value" hidden away. Even so, Third Point did not urge Amazon to break up.

Investment bankers said Amazon was unlikely to part with its cloud business, a big cash cow. It helps fund Amazon's expansion into new areas and compensates for less lucrative divisions that are showing strong revenue growth, such as its third-party merchant and advertising businesses.

"In contrast to industries where companies may have businesses that are either clearly unconnected or with very different financial profiles and capital needs, large tech companies have ample access to capital and businesses that have not hit maturity," said Michael Kagan, Citigroup's North America head of shareholder advisory and structured solutions.

"As a result, opportunities to drive long-term shareholder value by separating into 'pure plays' may be less obvious, both financially and operationally."

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

Amazon has thrived largely on the back of its e-commerce business and highly profitable Amazon Web Services, even as it made inroads into new areas, building them or bulking up through large acquisitions in industries ranging from big-budget film-making to online groceries.

Its rapid growth has alarmed many U.S. lawmakers, who have in recent years unsuccessfully pushed for Amazon and big technology peers to be broken up over antitrust and data privacy concerns.

Those companies' founders, including Amazon's Jeff Bezos, have pushed back, arguing technology is the glue that keeps their disparate businesses together.

"In the world of tech, there typically is an underlying technology that permeates the various segments of a conglomerate entity," said Richard Grossman, an M&A partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

"By contrast, in a classic sort of conglomerate you often will see less overlap between a company's various businesses."

Some 56 companies announced break-ups last year, up from 41 in 2020 and 47 in 2019, according to Dealogic.