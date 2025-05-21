Wires

Investigators say a fire that severely damaged a historic Black church in Memphis was intentionally set

Investigators say a fire that severely damaged a historic Black church in Memphis was intentionally set.

The Associated Press
May 21, 2025 at 9:38PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators say a fire that severely damaged a historic Black church in Memphis was intentionally set.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Most of the nearly 400 books pulled from US Naval Academy library in DEI purge are back on shelves in latest shift

Most of the nearly 400 books pulled from US Naval Academy library in DEI purge are back on shelves in latest shift.

Wires

Investigators say a fire that severely damaged a historic Black church in Memphis was intentionally set

Wires

Tottenham wins Europa League title by beating Man United 1-0 for its first major trophy since 2008