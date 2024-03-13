A Tesla driver who was investigated in the hit-and-run crash that killed a family doctor in Mille Lacs County has been ruled out as a suspect by investigators.

The Tesla driver, a 42-year-old man, had been suspected in the crash that killed Dr. Cathy Donovan, 56, though charges were never filed. But on Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol said it has ruled out the Tesla as the vehicle that killed Donovan.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton said Wednesday that investigators did not find DNA evidence on the Tesla or evidence in the man's phone that would indicate his SUV was involved.

"Nothing in the data that we searched on his phone, or data we pulled off the Tesla computer itself, pointed to him as being involved in this," Burton said.

Burton previously stated he thought "for sure" that probable cause was established, pointing to the Tesla driver.

David Risk, who is the man's attorney, said his client remains "heartbroken" for Donovan's family and loved ones, and encouraged people with information to contact law enforcement.

"While this development brings tremendous relief to my client and his family, he understands that this news offers no such relief for the Donovan family," Risk said in a statement.

The crash happened on Nov. 13 while Donovan was walking her dogs just south of Grand Casino Mille Lacs. The State Patrol requested the public's help with bringing forward new information to aid in finding the culprit.

"Every detail matters ? and even the smallest tip could make a crucial difference in solving this case and bringing closure to Dr. Donovan's family," the Patrol's Facebook post read.

There is a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction. Information can be sent to Sgt. Jason Brown at 218-316-3026 or email at jason.brown@state.mn.us.

Star Tribune staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this story.