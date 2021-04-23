FARIBAULT, Minn. — Federal investigators are trying to determine why a small plane crashed in a field just near the Faribault Airport.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the 2017 Piper single-engine plane took off from the airport Thursday afternoon and crashed into a plowed field about a half-mile from the runway. The plane's two occupants, 25-year-old pilot Skyler Hackett of Prior Lake and 33-year-old passenger Todd Guyette of Osceola, Wisconsin, were not hurt.

The sheriff's office says the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board are investigating the incident.