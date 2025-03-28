Twin Cities Suburbs

Investigation of pedestrian death has Hwy. 169 closed during morning commute

The incident occurred about 6 a.m. in Shakopee.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 28, 2025 at 12:55PM
Minnesota State Patrol (Minnesota State Patrol)

Investigators are on the scene Friday morning where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on a Twin Cities highway, officials said.

The incident occurred about 6 a.m. on southbound Hwy. 169 in Shakopee, said Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson.

That side of the highway remains closed amid the morning commute, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

“The State Patrol currently has a crash reconstructionist on scene,” Christianson said.

No other details were immediately available. The sergeant said more information would be released later Friday.

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

