Investigation of pedestrian death has Hwy. 169 closed during morning commute

Investigators are on the scene Friday morning where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on a Twin Cities highway, officials said.
The incident occurred about 6 a.m. on southbound Hwy. 169 in Shakopee, said Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson.
That side of the highway remains closed amid the morning commute, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
“The State Patrol currently has a crash reconstructionist on scene,” Christianson said.
No other details were immediately available. The sergeant said more information would be released later Friday.
