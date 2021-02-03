Authorities evacuated an Inver Grove Heights Walmart and called in a bomb squad to help investigate a suspicious item Tuesday evening.

The Police Department responded to the store at 9165 Cahill Ave just before 7:30 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, officers evacuated customers and employees from the business, according to a news release.

The St. Paul Police Department bomb squad was called to assist.

