A 24-year-old Inver Grove Heights man died in an early-morning crash Sunday on Highway 77 in Eagan.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the man's southbound vehicle left the highway north of Cliff Road and entered the ditch around 2:45 a.m.
The driver hit a sign post and rolled after traveling about 300 feet in the ditch. State Patrol did not say if the man was wearing a seat belt or if his airbag deployed.
The State Patrol said it will release the identity of the man this week.
Police and fire departments in Eagan responded to the fatal crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Politics
After hours of voting, GOP fails to endorse in First District
A large field is vying to fill the southern Minnesota Congressional seat.
South Metro
Inver Grove Heights man dies in Eagan crash
State Patrol will release the identity of the 24-year-old later this week.
Wolves
Protesters again disrupt Wolves game at Target Center
For the third time in the Minnesota Timberwolves' postseason and the second time at Target Center, there was an interruption caused by a protester at…
Local
Bloomington man arrested in connection with recent bank robberies
The arrest Friday followed robberies Monday and Thursday.
Politics
Gov. Tim Walz to tout priorities, accomplishments in annual address
The governor is returning to the Minnesota Capitol for the speech on Sunday after two years of delivering it remotely.