As if we weren't already spending enough time washing our hands to keep the coronavirus at bay, the process could get a lot more complicated — and comic — if Jennifer George has her way.

In the spirit of her grandfather Rube Goldberg, the cartoonist renowned for designing absurdly elaborate contraptions to accomplish the simplest tasks, George has invited people isolated in their homes to build devices that drop a bar of soap into someone's hand using a sequence of 10 to 20 steps.

As the legacy director of Rube Goldberg Inc., George, 60, has been using her grandfather's cartoons of chain-reaction inventions as the springboard for books, exhibitions and school contests. But the "Rube Goldberg bar of soap video challenge" is the first time she has aimed the competition at a worldwide audience.

"We've got to provide some fun, wonderful distraction for families that are at home right now," George said.

With schools closing because of the coronavirus outbreak, she had to cancel the Rube Goldberg Inc. annual contest, now in its 33rd year, in which hundreds of schools from around the United States typically participate in live regional competitions. This year's challenge for students ages 8 to 18 was to build a machine to turn off a light.

"Little did we know we'd be turning off the lights of all things," she said ruefully.

Her company quickly pivoted to the bar-of-soap competition that is encouraging families around the world to work together. Video submissions, due May 31, should show every step in the homemade chain-reaction machine in a single, unedited pass.

"Rube Goldberg machines are made from everyday objects," George said, noting that people need nothing more than the materials they already have in their homes — a plus at a time when many stores are closed. "You don't have to look beyond your front door. Anyone can build one."

Intentional inefficiency

All Rube Goldberg contraptions are essentially parodies of a machine, using convoluted designs to poke fun at something usually designed to be as efficient as possible.

"The inventions really captured the imagination of America," George said, adding that her grandfather was riffing off a national craze for mechanization in the early 20th century that promised to make daily life easier.

Goldberg never actually built any of these satirical machines — but he could have.

"Because he was trained as an engineer, his invention cartoons would work, but he really wanted to make you laugh," George said.

Born in 1883 in San Francisco, Goldberg studied engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. A self-taught draftsman, he moved to New York in 1907 and got a job at the Evening Mail as a sports cartoonist. He began the invention cartoons in 1912, eventually creating an estimated 50,000 cartoons over his five-decade career. He died in 1970.

George's father, the prolific film and theater producer George W. George, started Rube Goldberg Inc. and the school contests in the late 1980s after learning that rival fraternities at Purdue University had competed in making Rube Goldberg machines. After her father's death in 2007, Jennifer George — a jewelry and fashion designer — took on the job of steering the company.

Video submissions are already coming in. Three winning machines will be announced mid-June.

"I have to believe that there's going to be some good stuff that comes out of the fact that we are spending so much time with our loved ones in isolation," George said. "This is a total reset."