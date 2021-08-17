A multiple vehicle crash involving a semitrailer truck near 82nd Street temporarily shut down I-35W in Bloomington on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. The northbound lanes were closed at 90th Street but reopened Tuesday evening.
By 3:25 p.m. several of those injured had been extricated and taken to local hospitals, according to a tweet from the Bloomington Fire Department.
Traffic cameras showed multiple public safety units on site with what appeared to be a crane clearing out the wreckage. The crash caused a long traffic backup.
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759
