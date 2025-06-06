World

Interpol says 20 arrested in child sexual abuse operation across 12 countries

Global police organization Interpol says 20 people have been arrested in Europe and the Americas following a cross-border operation in 12 countries targeting child sexual abuse material.

June 6, 2025 at 7:55AM

LYON, France — Global police organization Interpol says 20 people have been arrested in Europe and the Americas following a cross-border operation in 12 countries targeting child sexual abuse material.

The operation, led by Spanish police, started at the end of last year after police officers identified online messaging groups circulating child sexual exploitation images.

Spanish authorities arrested seven suspects, including a health care worker and a teacher, Interpol said. The health care worker allegedly paid minors in Eastern Europe for explicit images, while the teacher is accused of possessing and sharing child sexual abuse material via various online platforms.

Authorities in Latin America arrested 10 suspects in seven countries, including three in El Salvador and a teacher in Panama. The remaining suspects were arrested in other parts of Europe and the United States.

So far, 68 additional suspects have been identified, and investigations are ongoing, Interpol said.

