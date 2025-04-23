International students stripped of legal status in the US are piling up wins in court

In a lawsuit filed Monday by four people on student visas at the University of Iowa, attorneys detail the ''mental and financial suffering'' they've experienced. One graduate student, from India, "cannot sleep and is having difficulty breathing and eating,'' the lawsuit reads. He has stopped going to school, doing research or working as a teaching assistant. Another student, a Chinese undergraduate who expected to graduate this December, said his revoked status has caused his depression to worsen to the point that his doctor increased his medication dosage. The student, the lawsuit says, has not left his apartment out of fear of detention.