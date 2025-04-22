Wires

International Monetary Fund says economic outlooks for the US and world have worsened significantly due to trade war

International Monetary Fund says economic outlooks for the US and world have worsened significantly due to trade war.

The Associated Press
April 22, 2025 at 1:01PM

WASHINGTON — International Monetary Fund says economic outlooks for the US and world have worsened significantly due to trade war.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Opening statements begin in Karen Read's second murder trial three years after police officer boyfriend's death

Opening statements begin in Karen Read's second murder trial three years after police officer boyfriend's death.

Wires

International Monetary Fund says economic outlooks for the US and world have worsened significantly due to trade war

Wires

Pope Francis' funeral has been set for Saturday at 10 a.m., celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals.