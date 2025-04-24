International court appeals panel orders judges to reconsider Israel's jurisdiction challenge

Along with the warrants for the Israeli officials, the court also issued a warrant for Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas' armed wing, over the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks that triggered Israel's offensive in Gaza. It said it found reasonable grounds to believe Deif was involved in murder, rape, torture and the taking of hostages amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity. The warrant was withdrawn in February, after his death in an Israeli airstrike was confirmed.