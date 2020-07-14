MIXED SUCCESS

Others in Minnesota professional sports history who had the interim tag removed:

Coach/manager Interim season Permanent job

Mike Tice, Vikings 2001 2002-05 (four seasons)

Leslie Frazier, Vikings 2010 2011-13 (three seasons)

Sidney Lowe, Wolves 1992-93 1993-94 (one season)

Flip Saunders, Wolves 1995-96 1996-2005 (eight-plus seasons)

Randy Wittman, Wolves 2006-07 2007-08 (one-plus seasons)

Ryan Saunders, Wolves 2018-19 2019-present (one season)

Sam Mele, Twins 1961 1962-67 (five-plus seasons)

Cal Ermer, Twins 1967 1968 (one season)

Frank Quilici, Twins 1972 1973-75 (three seasons)

Johnny Goryl, Twins 1980 1981 (less than one season)

Billy Gardner, Twins 1981 1982-85 (three-plus seasons)

Ray Miller, Twins 1985 1986 (less than one season)

Tom Kelly, Twins 1986 1987-2001 (15 seasons)