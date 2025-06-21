Inter Milan scores twice in final minutes to beat Urawa 2-1 in Club World Cup

''I was speaking to (Carboni) the day before yesterday, and he told me that it was eight months exactly since his cruciate ligament injury. Coming through an injury like that, with all of the hard work and graft he's had to put in ... you don't know whether you're going to come back to the peak of your powers. That's not easy at all, so it was lovely to see him so emotional. I was a little bit emotional as well. It brought a tear to my eye because he's a kid that I know very well. I'm delighted that he has the opportunity now to experience something as significant as that (goal).'' — Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu