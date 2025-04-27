Inter Miami, without Messi, losses 1st MLS game of season as FC Dallas rallies for a 4-3 victory

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Inter Miami lost its first MLS game of the season Sunday with Lionel Messi watching from a private box as FC Dallas scored three unanswered goals in the second half for a 4-3 victory.
Inter Miami squandered a two-goal advantage and slipped to 5-1-3, with 18 points.
Inter Miami lost at Vancouver in the first leg of its CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal round on Thursday. Messi played all 90 minutes of Miami's 2-0 loss. With the teams playing the second leg in Miami on Wednesday, the 37-year-old Messi playing Sunday seemed unlikely.
Pedrinho scored the go-ahead goal in the 81st minute to cap the comeback for Dallas (4-3-3, 15 points). Logan Farrington retrieved a ball before it crossed the backline and centered to an open Pedrinho, who converted from 15 yards.
Goals from Osaze Urhoghide and Anderson Julio within a five-minute span midway through the second half tied it at 3.
Urhoghide got Dallas within one when he beat Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender with a shot outside the 6-yard box in the 64th minute. Julio scored the equalizer when he retrieved a long ball from Pedrinho, dribbled unmarked inside the large area and beat Callender with an 18-yard conversion.
Down an early goal, Miami responded with two strikes within a 13-minute span in the first half.
The tying-score was ruled an own goal when a shot by Fafá Picault bounced off Dallas defender Shaq Moore near the goal line and into the net in the 16th minute.