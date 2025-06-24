Intelligence leaders are set to brief Congress on Trump's Iran strikes

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress will hear directly from President Donald Trump's intelligence leaders Tuesday, receiving classified briefings just three days after Trump directed strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and a day after Iran struck a U.S. base in Qatar.
The briefings also come the day after Trump proclaimed on social media that Israel and Iran had agreed that there will be an ''Official END'' of their conflict.
Democrats in Congress, along with some Republicans, have questions about Trump's unilateral decision to launch military action, arguing he should have come to Congress for approval — or at least provided more justification for the attacks.
''We expect them to explain to the American people what were the results in terms of actually thwarting Iran's capacity to become a nuclear power and what are the Trump administration's plans to avoid another potentially disastrous war in the Middle East, where thousands of American lives are potentially at risk,'' said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
The separate briefings for the House and Senate will be led by CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, along with Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and deputy secretaries of state Christopher Landau and Steve Feinberg.
The meetings could turn contentious as many lawmakers feel they have been left in the dark on what led to the strikes and amid escalating tensions between the White House and Congress over the role of the United States internationally — disagreements that don't always fall along party lines.
Democrats have been generally suspicious of Trump's strategy, and his motives abroad, but some believe the U.S. could have a role in supporting Israel against Iran. Others strongly believe the U.S. should stay out of it.
Some of Trump's strongest Republican supporters agree with the Democrats, echoing his earlier arguments against ''forever wars.'' But many others in the party enthusiastically backed the strikes, saying he should have the power to act on his own.