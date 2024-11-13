Insurance magnate pleads guilty as government describes $2B scheme

A document signed by Lindberg and government lawyers serving as the factual basis for Tuesday's plea said that from no later than 2016 through at least 2019 Lindberg and others conspired to engage in crimes associated with insurance business, wire fraud and investment adviser fraud. He and others also worked to deceive the state Insurance Department and other regulators by avoiding regulatory requirements, concealing the condition of his companies and using insurance company funds for himself, a news release said.