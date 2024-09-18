Instagram makes teen accounts private as pressure mounts on the app to protect children

The teen accounts will be private by default. Private messages are restricted so teens can only receive them from people they follow or are already connected to. ''Sensitive content,'' such as videos of people fighting or those promoting cosmetic procedures, will be limited, Meta said. Teens will also get notifications if they are on Instagram for more than 60 minutes and a ''sleep mode'' will be enabled that turns off notifications and sends auto-replies to direct messages from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m.