An Instacart driver who allegedly dropped an elderly Blaine couple's groceries on the ground, purposely drove over them and left a derogatory note behind because they had a pro-police sign in their yard has been cited.

Tara Olivia Plum, 36, of Coon Rapids, was cited for criminal damage to property, said Capt. Mark Boerboom of the Blaine Police Police Department. If found guilty, she could be sentenced to up to 90 days in jail. A court date has not yet been set, he said.

The citation resulted from an incident on Dec. 6. Police said Plum took $50 in groceries to the couple's home. The couple stepped outside to meet her fearing she may get stuck in the driveway due to the snow. At that time, Plum yelled at the couple and told them to check the wreath hanging on their front door. She drove over their groceries before driving away, police said.

The couple, who have not been identified, found a receipt on which the driver scribbled a note that said "Instacart doesn't pay employees sry find another slave." The note also called police "racist pigs." Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany gave those details during a news conference Monday.

Blaine police are still investigating but say the crime does not meet the standards of a hate crime.

"We would have to prove the act was committed based on the victim's perceived race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, age, or national origin," Boerboom said.

Police believe Plum committed the act because the couple displayed a "Thank You Blaine PD" sign in their yard, and "none of the previously mentioned protected classes were a factor in the offender's decision to commit this crime," Boerboom said.

Plum no longer works for Instacart, a company spokesman said. The shopping service refunded the couple's money, the spokesman said in a statement.

A GoFundMe started by a younger relative of the couple had raised more than $12,700 as of Wednesday morning.