Inspired by Harris, many Black sorority and fraternity members are helping downballot races

Collectively known as the National Pan-Hellenic Council, the nine historically Black sororities and fraternities are nonpartisan and barred from endorsing candidates because of their not-for-profit status. The organizations focus on voter registration drives, civic engagement and nonelectoral initiatives and are careful not to show favor to a particular candidate. But many of the groups' members, as individuals, have been ''extremely active'' in federal and state races around the country this year, said Jaime R. Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee.