I don't have any similar images of scorching caused by an improper water heater vent connector, frankly, because I've never seen it happen. From a home inspection perspective, when I find improper clearance to combustibles at a water heater vent, it's not a big deal. It's usually an installation that has been that way for many years, there are no signs of past problems, and there will surely be no problems in the future. I still report on this, however, because it's the kind of thing that will usually need to be fixed when the appliance is replaced, and I don't want my clients to be surprised.

The other common type of vent connector is a double-wall vent connector. These are also known as B-vents, and you simply follow the instructions from the manufacturer. Almost all B-vents require 1" clearance to combustibles, but not always. You have to go with whatever the manufacturer tells you. B-vents come with a label indicating the minimum clearance required.

ORPHANED WATER HEATER

When a water heater shares a vent with a larger appliance, such as a furnace, you'll typically have a larger 6" or 7" vent to accommodate all of that heat. This works fine during the winter when the furnace can heat up the vent and keep it warm most of the time. If the furnace is replaced with a high-efficiency furnace, it'll no longer use that same vent, and will instead vent out through the side of the building with a PVC vent. When that happens, the lonely water heater is now left with a huge vent that it probably won't be able to keep warm all by itself.

The illustration below, provided by the Minnesota Department of Commerce, Division of Energy Resources, shows what this looks like.