NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

United States Cellular Corp. (USM), up $1.33 to $44.31.

T-Mobile is buying the telecommunications company's wireless operations and some spectrum assets in a deal valued at $4.4 billion.

Energy Transfer LP (ET), up 1 cent to $15.45.

The natural gas pipeline services company is buying WTG Midstream.

Insmed Inc. (INSM), up $24.94 to $46.94.

The biopharmaceutical company said a potential lung disease treatment met a key goal in a pivotal study.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO), up $6.69 to $38.19.

The biopharmaceutical company will sell rights to its 15% royalty on a potential brain cancer drug for $905 million.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT), up $4.62 to $32.14.

The drug developer said is potential Cushing syndrome treatment met a key study goal and it expects to apply for U.S. approval in the third quarter.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), down $5.25 to $35.57.

The online sports betting company reportedly faces higher taxes in Illinois following a budget action in the state senate.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc. (AY), down $1.28 to $22.14.

Energy Capital Partners is buying the owner of electric power assets.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up $2.16 to $53.70.

The copper miner gained ground along with prices for the base metal.