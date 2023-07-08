More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Emails show MPD knew about officer's stun gun incident before hiring, contradicting chief's comments
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Emails show MPD knew about officer's stun gun incident before hiring, contradicting chief's comments
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Insight Brewing hosts a goat petting zoo and farmers market
People enjoyed petting and feeding goats at the event as well as farmers market vendors and an ice cream truck.
www.startribune.com
Drag queen, Miz Diagnosis, reads to kids and parents at Little Roo's clothing store.
During the reading, protestors and supporters gathered outside with flags and banners. This followed a viral TikTok of a woman confronting staff about the upcoming event the previous week.
Photography
Jelly Rolls into Mystic
Jelly Roll, a rising country star performed at the Mystic Lake Casino amphitheater Friday night in Prior Lake , Minnesota.
Photography
Boxing dreams
Ludy Webster started boxing in Minneapolis at age 13 and credits it with keeping him off the streets and disciplined. Now, he's the leader of about 15 young boxers who compete and runs a nonprofit boxing gym with the goal of giving young kids in the community a safe place to get their energy out. He pays for this nonprofit piece by holding adult boxing classes.
Photography
The 42nd Hamel Rodeo & Bull Ridin' Bonanza kicks off
Attendees decked out in their cowboy hats and boots, watch rodeo events such as bronc riding, roping and bull riding.