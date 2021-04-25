3M CO.

Kristen Marie Ludgate officer

Shares sold: 933 Price: $200

Date: April 21 Directly holds: 1,836

BBQ Holdings Inc.

Bandera Partners LLC beneficial owner

Shares sold: 35,251 Price: $14.02-$14.09

Date: April 20-22 Indirectly holds:

1,379,587

Best Buy Co. Inc.

Richard M. Schulze retired

Shares sold: 2,568 Price: $120.79

Date: April 14 Indirectly holds: 24,337,132

Polaris Industries Inc.

Robert Paul Mack officer

Exercised options: 7,657 Price: $89.39-$98.48

Date: April 14 Directly holds: na

SurModics Inc.

Charles W. Olson officer

Shares sold: 648 Price: $59.75

Date: April 16 Directly holds: 42,892

TENNANT Co.

Hans Chris Killingstad director

Exercised options: 1,401 Price: $43.66

Shares sold: 2,512 Price: $79.15

Date: April 20 Directly holds: 156,562

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Richard TAYLOR Burke SR. director

Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $391.25-$395.43

Date: April 19-20 Directly holds: 1,455,681

Patricia L. Lewis officer

Shares sold: 3,000 Price: $389.99

Date: April 16 Directly holds: 9,214

U.S. Bancorp

Gunjan Kedia officer

Shares sold: 20,000 Price: $56.94

Date: April 21 Directly holds: 84,526

Mark Runkel officer

Shares sold: 35,000 Price: $56.85-$56.92

Date: April 21 Directly/indirectly

holds: 39,792