3M CO.
Kristen Marie Ludgate officer
Shares sold: 933 Price: $200
Date: April 21 Directly holds: 1,836
BBQ Holdings Inc.
Bandera Partners LLC beneficial owner
Shares sold: 35,251 Price: $14.02-$14.09
Date: April 20-22 Indirectly holds:
1,379,587
Best Buy Co. Inc.
Richard M. Schulze retired
Shares sold: 2,568 Price: $120.79
Date: April 14 Indirectly holds: 24,337,132
Polaris Industries Inc.
Robert Paul Mack officer
Exercised options: 7,657 Price: $89.39-$98.48
Date: April 14 Directly holds: na
SurModics Inc.
Charles W. Olson officer
Shares sold: 648 Price: $59.75
Date: April 16 Directly holds: 42,892
TENNANT Co.
Hans Chris Killingstad director
Exercised options: 1,401 Price: $43.66
Shares sold: 2,512 Price: $79.15
Date: April 20 Directly holds: 156,562
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
Richard TAYLOR Burke SR. director
Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $391.25-$395.43
Date: April 19-20 Directly holds: 1,455,681
Patricia L. Lewis officer
Shares sold: 3,000 Price: $389.99
Date: April 16 Directly holds: 9,214
U.S. Bancorp
Gunjan Kedia officer
Shares sold: 20,000 Price: $56.94
Date: April 21 Directly holds: 84,526
Mark Runkel officer
Shares sold: 35,000 Price: $56.85-$56.92
Date: April 21 Directly/indirectly
holds: 39,792