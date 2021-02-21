3M Co.

Denise R. Rutherford officer

Shares sold: 50 Price: $177.15

Date: Feb. 17 Indirectly holds: 13,835

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.

James M. Cracchiolo CEO

Shares sold: 52,197 Price: $212.15-$215.66

Date: Feb. 10 Directly holds: 173,499

John R. Hutt officer

Shares sold: 77 Price: $216.07

Date: Feb. 10 Directly holds: 2,259

Joseph Edward Sweeney officer

Shares sold: 9,500 Price: $215.22

Date: Feb. 11 Directly holds: 17,007

Karen Wilson Thissen general counsel

Shares sold: 3,720 Price: $214.08

Date: Feb. 11 Directly holds: 13,463

Bio-Techne Corp.

Brenda S. Furlow general counsel

Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $106.59

Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $398.40-$399.12

Date: Feb. 12 Directly holds: 6,124

James T. Hippel CFO

Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $106.59

Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $400.32-$401.52

Date: Feb. 12 Directly holds: 9,137

Bio-Techne Corp. (CONT.)

Charles R. Kummeth CEO

Exercised options: 30,000 Price: $94.35

Date: Feb. 16 Directly holds: na

Graco Inc.

David m. Lowe officer

Exercised options: 54,000 Price: $14.24

Shares sold: 54,000 Price: $71.55

Date: Feb. 12 Directly holds: 551,627

Patrick John McHale CEO

Exercised options: 15,254 Price: $30.35

Shares sold: 15,254 Price: $70.15

Date: Feb. 17 Directly holds: 200,445

JAMF Holdings Corp.

Jill Putnam CFO

Shares sold: 5,460 Price: $40.02

Date: Feb. 8-12 Directly holds: 69,882

Protolabs Inc.

Arthur R. Baker III chief tech. officer

Exercised options: 7,102 Price:

$58.35-$60.96

Shares purchased: 9,102 Price:

Date: Feb. 16 $181.09-$196.26

Directly holds: 20,988

SurModics Inc.

Ronald B. Kalich Sr. director

Exercised options: 4,098 Price: $24.64

Date: Feb. 12 Directly holds: na

Gary R. Maharaj CEO

Exercised options: 82,264 Price:

Date: Feb. 11 $20.25-$23.95

Directly holds: na

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Richard Taylor Burke Sr. director

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $335.80

Date: Feb. 11 Indirectly holds: 1,485,453

Thomas E. Roos officer

Shares sold: 1,483 Price: $323.90-$327.36

Date: Feb. 9-16 Directly holds: 30,206

Winnebago Industries

Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya officer

Exercised options: 5,000 Price: $27.89

Shares sold: 9,139 Price: $72.93

Date: Feb. 10 Directly holds: 17,800