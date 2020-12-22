3M Co.

Jeffrey R. Lavers officer

Exercised options: 6,219 Price: $87.89

Shares sold: 6,219 Price: $172.09

Date: Dec. 8 Directly holds: 5,929

Ameriprise financial Inc.

John R. Hurt officer

Shares sold: 302 Price: $196.12

Date: Dec. 3 Directly holds: 1,978

Joseph Edward Sweeney officer

Exercised options: 27,466 Price: $128.76

Shares sold: 6,974 Price: $195.30

Date: Dec. 3 Directly holds: 18,287

Bio-TECHNE CORP.

Charles R. Kummeth CEO

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $308

Date: Dec. 7 Directly holds: 166,469

DONALDSON Co. Inc.

Amy C. BEcker officer

Exercised options: 6,000 Price: $29.07

Date: Dec. 4 Directly holds: na

DONALDSON Co. Inc. (cont.

ThomAs R. Scalf officer

Exercised options: 1,000 Price: $29.07

Shares sold: 1,000 Price: $54.41

Date: Dec. 4 Directly holds: 33,404

ECOLAB Inc.

Douglas m. Baker Jr. CEO

Exercised options: 163,139 Price: $107.69

Shares sold: 148,107 Price: $219.40-$223.45

Date: Dec. 2-3 Directly holds: 774,144

Barbara J. Beck director

Exercised options: 13,900 Price: $64-$115.08

Shares sold: 13,900 Price: $221.81-$222.77

Date: Dec. 2 Directly holds: 26,821

Jerome Charton officer

Exercised options: 1,784 Price: $137.09

Shares sold: 1,749 Price: $222.48

Date: Dec. 7 Directly holds: 1,339

Jill S. Wyant officer

Exercised options: 16,696 Price:

$137.09-$184.39

Shares sold: 16,696 Price: $223.44-$224.90

Date: Dec. 4-7 Directly holds: 11,308

Image Sensing Systems

Joseph Patrick Daly director

Shares purchased: 6,064 Price: $4.26-$4.41

Date: Dec. 8-9 Directly holds: 75,622

SLEEP NUMBER Corp.

Melissa Barra officer

Shares sold: 8,436 Price: $75-$81

Date: Dec. 7-9 Directly holds: 40,072

Tennant CO.

David W. Huml COO

Shares sold: 492 Price: $69.29

Date: Dec. 7 Directly holds: 15,789

Hans Chris Killingstad CEO

Exercised options: 3,270 Price: $40.21

Shares sold: 3,297 Price: $70

Date: Dec. 8-9 Directly holds: 153,236

david S. Wichmann director

Exercised options: 1,750 Price: $40.81

Shares sold: 1,750 Price: $67.63

Date: Dec. 3 Directly holds: 14,722

UnitedHealth Group INc.

Richard Burke SR. director

Shares sold: 7,000 Price: $349.78

Date: Dec. 8 Indirectly holds: 1,503,987