3M Co.
Jeffrey R. Lavers officer
Exercised options: 6,219 Price: $87.89
Shares sold: 6,219 Price: $172.09
Date: Dec. 8 Directly holds: 5,929
Ameriprise financial Inc.
John R. Hurt officer
Shares sold: 302 Price: $196.12
Date: Dec. 3 Directly holds: 1,978
Joseph Edward Sweeney officer
Exercised options: 27,466 Price: $128.76
Shares sold: 6,974 Price: $195.30
Date: Dec. 3 Directly holds: 18,287
Bio-TECHNE CORP.
Charles R. Kummeth CEO
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $308
Date: Dec. 7 Directly holds: 166,469
DONALDSON Co. Inc.
Amy C. BEcker officer
Exercised options: 6,000 Price: $29.07
Date: Dec. 4 Directly holds: na
DONALDSON Co. Inc. (cont.
ThomAs R. Scalf officer
Exercised options: 1,000 Price: $29.07
Shares sold: 1,000 Price: $54.41
Date: Dec. 4 Directly holds: 33,404
ECOLAB Inc.
Douglas m. Baker Jr. CEO
Exercised options: 163,139 Price: $107.69
Shares sold: 148,107 Price: $219.40-$223.45
Date: Dec. 2-3 Directly holds: 774,144
Barbara J. Beck director
Exercised options: 13,900 Price: $64-$115.08
Shares sold: 13,900 Price: $221.81-$222.77
Date: Dec. 2 Directly holds: 26,821
Jerome Charton officer
Exercised options: 1,784 Price: $137.09
Shares sold: 1,749 Price: $222.48
Date: Dec. 7 Directly holds: 1,339
Jill S. Wyant officer
Exercised options: 16,696 Price:
$137.09-$184.39
Shares sold: 16,696 Price: $223.44-$224.90
Date: Dec. 4-7 Directly holds: 11,308
Image Sensing Systems
Joseph Patrick Daly director
Shares purchased: 6,064 Price: $4.26-$4.41
Date: Dec. 8-9 Directly holds: 75,622
SLEEP NUMBER Corp.
Melissa Barra officer
Shares sold: 8,436 Price: $75-$81
Date: Dec. 7-9 Directly holds: 40,072
Tennant CO.
David W. Huml COO
Shares sold: 492 Price: $69.29
Date: Dec. 7 Directly holds: 15,789
Hans Chris Killingstad CEO
Exercised options: 3,270 Price: $40.21
Shares sold: 3,297 Price: $70
Date: Dec. 8-9 Directly holds: 153,236
david S. Wichmann director
Exercised options: 1,750 Price: $40.81
Shares sold: 1,750 Price: $67.63
Date: Dec. 3 Directly holds: 14,722
UnitedHealth Group INc.
Richard Burke SR. director
Shares sold: 7,000 Price: $349.78
Date: Dec. 8 Indirectly holds: 1,503,987