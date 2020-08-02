BEST BUY CO. INC.
Whitney L. Alexander, officer
Shares sold: 9,000 Price: $98.42
Date: July 23 Directly holds: 40,431
FASTENAL CO.
William J. Drazkowski, officer
Exercised options: 28,554 Price: $23-$28
Shares sold: 28,554 Price: $45.50-$45.63
Date: July 24 Directly holds: 11,503
GRACO INC.
John Kevin GIlligan, director
Exercised options: 16,800 Price: $18.31
Shares sold: 16,800 Price: $53.73
Date: July 29 Directly holds: 46,101
Patrick John McHale, CEO
Exercised options: 184,575 Price: $24.93
Shares sold: 184,575 Price: $54.21
Date: July 27 Directly holds: 199,895
Christian E. Rothe, officer
Exercised options: 56,700 Price:
$16.61-$19.58
Shares sold: 47,079 Price: $55
Date: July 23 Directly holds: 24,119
NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP.
Nancy E. Calderon, director
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $8.60
Date: July 23 Directly holds: 1,000
SPS COMMERCE INC.
Philip E. Soran, director
Exercised options: 7,120 Price: $8.33
Shares sold: 7,120 Price: $72.50-$73.19
Date: July 27 Directly holds: 15,910
SURMODICS INC.
Joseph J. Stich, officer
Exercised options: 12,612 Price: $22.58
Date: July 22 Directly holds: na
TARGET CORP.
Don H. Liu, officer
Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $125
Date: July 24 Directly holds: 68,330
Stephanie A. Lundquist, officer
Exercised options: 73,638 Price: $55.60
Date: July 23 Directly holds: na
John J. Mulligan, officer
Exercised options: 147,276 Price: $55.60
Date: July 23 Directly holds: na