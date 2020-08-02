BEST BUY CO. INC.

Whitney L. Alexander,  officer

Shares sold: 9,000 Price: $98.42

Date: July 23 Directly holds: 40,431

FASTENAL CO.

William J. Drazkowski,  officer

Exercised options: 28,554 Price: $23-$28

Shares sold: 28,554 Price: $45.50-$45.63

Date: July 24 Directly holds: 11,503

GRACO INC.

John Kevin GIlligan,  director

Exercised options: 16,800 Price: $18.31

Shares sold: 16,800 Price: $53.73

Date: July 29 Directly holds: 46,101

Patrick John McHale,  CEO

Exercised options: 184,575 Price: $24.93

Shares sold: 184,575 Price: $54.21

Date: July 27 Directly holds: 199,895

Christian E. Rothe,  officer

Exercised options: 56,700 Price:

$16.61-$19.58

Shares sold: 47,079 Price: $55

Date: July 23 Directly holds: 24,119

NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP.

Nancy E. Calderon,  director

Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $8.60

Date: July 23 Directly holds: 1,000

SPS COMMERCE INC.

Philip E. Soran, director

Exercised options: 7,120 Price: $8.33

Shares sold: 7,120 Price: $72.50-$73.19

Date: July 27 Directly holds: 15,910

 

SURMODICS INC.

Joseph J. Stich, officer

Exercised options: 12,612 Price: $22.58

Date: July 22 Directly holds: na

TARGET CORP.

Don H. Liu, officer

Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $125

Date: July 24 Directly holds: 68,330

Stephanie A. Lundquist, officer

Exercised options: 73,638 Price: $55.60

Date: July 23 Directly holds: na

John J. Mulligan, officer

Exercised options: 147,276 Price: $55.60

Date: July 23 Directly holds: na