BEST BUY CO. INC.

Matthew M. Furman,  officer

Shares sold: 12,500 Price: $81.54

Date: June 3 Directly holds: 59,761

Kathleen Scarlett,  officer

Shares sold: 4,348 Price: $77.58-$82.83

Date: June 2-5 Directly holds: 55,560

DONALDSON CO. INC.

Amy C. Becker,  officer

Shares sold: 2,627 Price: $51.64

Date: June 8 Directly holds: 36,971

Tod E. Carpenter,  CEO

Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $51.36

Date: June 8 Directly holds: 175,820

Richard Brent Lewis,  officer

Exercised options: 3,000 Price: $29.07

Date: June 4 Directly holds: 29,607

Willard D. Oberton,  director

Exercised options: 14,400 Price: $29.50

Shares sold: 14,400 Price: $51.04

Date: June 8 Directly holds: 20,611

Thomas R. Scalf,  officer

Shares sold: 1,250 Price: $50.97

Date: June 8 Directly holds: 29,607

John Paul Wiehoff,  director

Exercised options: 14,400 Price: $29.50

Shares sold: 14,400 Price: $51.03

Date: June 8 Directly holds: 55,937

 

ECOLAB INC.

Michael C. McCormick,  general counsel

Exercised options: 7,530 Price: $103.27

Date: June 4 Directly holds: na

Timothy P. Mulhere,  officer

Exercised options: 21,520 Price: $103.27

Shares sold: 21,520 Price: $227.32-$228.56

Date: June 5 Directly holds: 18,667

Daniel J. Schmechel,  CFO

Exercised options: 65,313 Price:

Date: June 4 $107.69-$119.12

Directly holds: na

HORMEL FOODS CORP.

Lori J. Marco,  general counsel

Exercised options: 109,100 Price:

$15.49-$26.38

Shares sold: 109,100 Price: $48.10-$48.11

Date: June 8 Directly holds: 58,314

James M. Splinter,  officer

Exercised options: 40,000 Price: $12.48

Shares sold: 40,000 Price: $47.53

Date: June 8 Directly holds: 126,877

NORthERN OIL AND GAS INC.

Stuart G. Lasher,  director

Shares purchased: 50,000 Price: $0.95

Date: June 5 Directly holds: 2,659,591

 

POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.

Christopher Musso,  officer

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $95

Date: June 4 Directly holds: 28,367

TORO CO.

Amy E. Dahl,  general counsel

Exercised options: 6,380 Price:

Date: June 8 $14.11-$15.88

Directly holds: na

Richard W. Rodier,  officer

Exercised options: 5,000 Price:

$14.11-$15.88

Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $72.63-$72.76

Date: June 8 Directly holds: 23,927

XCEL ENERGY INC.

Benjamin G.S. Fowke III,  CEO

Shares sold: 104,796 Price: $65.84

Date: June 2 Directly holds: 463,687

TARGET CORP.

Roxanne Schuh Austin,  director

Exercised options 4,109 Price: $55.46

Shares sold: 4,109 Price: $120.04

Date: May 29 Directly holds: 44,838

XCEL ENERGY CORP.

James J. Sheppard,  director

Shares sold: 2,484 Price: $64.95

Date: June 1 Indirectly holds: 47,827