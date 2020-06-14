BEST BUY CO. INC.
Matthew M. Furman, officer
Shares sold: 12,500 Price: $81.54
Date: June 3 Directly holds: 59,761
Kathleen Scarlett, officer
Shares sold: 4,348 Price: $77.58-$82.83
Date: June 2-5 Directly holds: 55,560
DONALDSON CO. INC.
Amy C. Becker, officer
Shares sold: 2,627 Price: $51.64
Date: June 8 Directly holds: 36,971
Tod E. Carpenter, CEO
Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $51.36
Date: June 8 Directly holds: 175,820
Richard Brent Lewis, officer
Exercised options: 3,000 Price: $29.07
Date: June 4 Directly holds: 29,607
Willard D. Oberton, director
Exercised options: 14,400 Price: $29.50
Shares sold: 14,400 Price: $51.04
Date: June 8 Directly holds: 20,611
Thomas R. Scalf, officer
Shares sold: 1,250 Price: $50.97
Date: June 8 Directly holds: 29,607
John Paul Wiehoff, director
Exercised options: 14,400 Price: $29.50
Shares sold: 14,400 Price: $51.03
Date: June 8 Directly holds: 55,937
ECOLAB INC.
Michael C. McCormick, general counsel
Exercised options: 7,530 Price: $103.27
Date: June 4 Directly holds: na
Timothy P. Mulhere, officer
Exercised options: 21,520 Price: $103.27
Shares sold: 21,520 Price: $227.32-$228.56
Date: June 5 Directly holds: 18,667
Daniel J. Schmechel, CFO
Exercised options: 65,313 Price:
Date: June 4 $107.69-$119.12
Directly holds: na
HORMEL FOODS CORP.
Lori J. Marco, general counsel
Exercised options: 109,100 Price:
$15.49-$26.38
Shares sold: 109,100 Price: $48.10-$48.11
Date: June 8 Directly holds: 58,314
James M. Splinter, officer
Exercised options: 40,000 Price: $12.48
Shares sold: 40,000 Price: $47.53
Date: June 8 Directly holds: 126,877
NORthERN OIL AND GAS INC.
Stuart G. Lasher, director
Shares purchased: 50,000 Price: $0.95
Date: June 5 Directly holds: 2,659,591
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.
Christopher Musso, officer
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $95
Date: June 4 Directly holds: 28,367
TORO CO.
Amy E. Dahl, general counsel
Exercised options: 6,380 Price:
Date: June 8 $14.11-$15.88
Directly holds: na
Richard W. Rodier, officer
Exercised options: 5,000 Price:
$14.11-$15.88
Shares sold: 5,000 Price: $72.63-$72.76
Date: June 8 Directly holds: 23,927
XCEL ENERGY INC.
Benjamin G.S. Fowke III, CEO
Shares sold: 104,796 Price: $65.84
Date: June 2 Directly holds: 463,687
TARGET CORP.
Roxanne Schuh Austin, director
Exercised options 4,109 Price: $55.46
Shares sold: 4,109 Price: $120.04
Date: May 29 Directly holds: 44,838
XCEL ENERGY CORP.
James J. Sheppard, director
Shares sold: 2,484 Price: $64.95
Date: June 1 Indirectly holds: 47,827