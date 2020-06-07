BEST BUY CO. INC.
Hubert Joly, director
Exercised options: 334,041 Price: $40.85
Date: May 26-28 Directly holds: na
BIO-TECHNE CORP.
Norman David Eansor, officer
Exercised options: 7,909 Price: $108.49
Shares sold: 7,909 Price: $260.83-$264.01
Date: May 29 Directly holds: na
Brenda S. Furlow, general counsel
Exercised options: 7,595 Price:
$94.34-$108.49
Shares sold: 5,995 Price: $259.72-$260.38
Date: May 28 Directly holds: 4,311
Charles R. Kummeth, CEO
Exercised options: 21,159 Price: $86.25
Date: May 26 Directly holds: na
Harold J. Wiens, director
Exercised options: 3,985 Price: $101.19
Shares sold: 3,985 Price: $260
Date: May 29 Directly holds: 4,843
CALYXT INC.
Travis Frey, chief technology officer
Shares sold: 144 Price: $4.43
Date: June 1 Directly holds: 1,994
ECOLAB INC.
Angela M. Busch, officer
Exercised options: 4,400 Price: $55.60
Shares sold: 4,400 Price: $205
Date: May 27 Directly holds: 14,070
Arthur J. Higgins, director
Exercised options: 3,800 Price: $64
Shares sold: 3,800 Price: $212.28
Date: June 1 Directly holds: 19,504
Laurie Marsh, officer
Exercised options: 12,235 Price: $107.69
Shares sold: 12,235 Price: $211.33-$212.33
Date: June 1 Directly holds: 13,089
Timothy P. Mulhere, officer
Exercised options: 22,800 Price: $71.54
Shares sold: 22,800 Price: $205.16
Date: May 26 Directly holds: 18,667
Victoria J. Reich, director
Exercised options: 1,000 Price: $64
Shares sold: 1,000 Price: $209.93
Date: May 29 Directly holds: 20,306
FASTENAL CO.
Michael John Dolan, director
Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $40
Date: May 27 Directly holds: 10,000
MEDTRONIC PLC
Carol A. Surface, officer
Shares sold: 2,000 Price: $97.72
Date: May 29 Directly holds: 47,998
NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC.
Bahram Akradi, director
Shares purchased: 66,818 Price: $0.76
Date: June 2 Directly holds: 18,686,818
SPS COMMERCE INC.
Archie C. Black, CEO
Exercised options: 52,380 Price: $24.04
Shares sold: 52,380 Price: $65.48-$70.38
Date: May 26-June 2 Directly holds: 82,406
Philip E. Soran, director
Exercised options: 8,020 Price: $5.07
Shares sold: 8,020 Price: $65
Date: May 26 Directly holds: 15,910
TACTILE SYTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.
Bryan F. Rishe, officer
Shares sold: 2,330 Price: $50.10
Date: May 26 Directly holds: 43,567
TARGET CORP.
Roxanne Schuh Austin, director
Exercised options 4,109 Price: $55.46
Shares sold: 4,109 Price: $120.04
Date: May 29 Directly holds: 44,838
XCEL ENERGY CORP.
James J. Sheppard, director
Shares sold: 2,484 Price: $64.95
Date: June 1 Indirectly holds: 47,827