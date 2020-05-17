3M CO.

Eric D. Hammes, officer

Exercised options: 1,026 Price: $89.47

Shares sold: 1,026 Price: $146.36

Date: May 6 Directly holds: 9,801

Michael G. Vale, officer

Exercised options: 7,812 Price: $89.47

Shares sold: 14,062 Price: $148.32-$148.36

Date: May 8 Directly holds: 46,900

BEST BUY CO. INC.

Brian A. Tilzer,  chief technology officer

Shares sold: 3,137 Price: $77.03

Date: May 8 Directly holds: 17,912

ECOLAB INC.

Angela M. Busch,  officer

Exercised options: 4,800 Price: $55.60

Shares sold: 4,800 Price: $195.04-$197.03

Date: May 11-12 Directly holds: 14,070

FASTENAL CO.

William J. Drazkowski, officer

Exercised options: 7,142 Price: $21

Shares sold: 7,142 Price: $39.40

Date: May 12 Directly holds: 11,474

Daniel L. Florness, CEO

Exercised options: 12,500 Price: $27

Shares sold: 12,500 Price: $38.62

Date: May 8 Directly holds: 229,132

Leland J. Hein, officer

Exercised options: 25,000 Price: $23

Shares sold: 25,000 Price: $37.92-$39.18

Date: May 6-11 Directly holds: 20,695

Sheryl A. Lisowski,  officer, treasurer

Exercised options: 13,414 Price: $21-$27

Shares sold: 13,414 Price: $38.61

Date: May 8 Directly holds: 2,387

Willard d. Oberton,  director

Exercised options: 40,000 Price: $27

Shares sold: 40,000 Price: $39.71

Date: May 11 Directly holds: 927,137

JOHN L. SODERBERG,  officer

Exercised options: 20,000 Price: $27

Shares sold: 20,000 Price: $38.23

Date: May 7 Directly holds: 12,796

GENERAL MILLS INC.

Jeffrey L. Harmening,  CEO

Exercised options: 45,397 Price: $37.40

Date: May 12 Directly holds: na

HMN FINANCIAL INC.

Hugh C. Smith,  chairman

Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $15.40

Date: May 7 Directly holds: 25,591

Mark E. Utz,  director

Shares purchased: 518 Price: $15.15

Date: May 8 Directly holds: 4,574

INSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC.

Funicular Fund LP,  beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 49 Price: $0.64

Date: May 7 Indirectly holds: 1,518,816

SLEEP NUMBER CORP.

Jean Michael Valette,  director

Exercised options: 8,034 Price:

Date: May 8 $27.45-$30.50

Directly holds: na

 

 

SPS COMMERCE INC. 

James J. Frome,  chief operating officer

Exercised options: 3,800 Price:

$32.98-$33.55

Shares sold: 3,800 Price: $60.01-$60.06

Date: May 7-8 Directly holds: 42,664

Philip E. Soran,  director

Exercised options: 9,180 Price:

$8.33-$28.87

Shares sold: 9,180 Price: $60.02

Date: May 7 Directly holds: 14,470

Sven A. Wehrwein,  director

Exercised options: 10,680 Price: $8.33

Shares sold: 10,680 Price: $57.31-$59.62

Date: May 6-7 Directly holds: 14,470

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.

Bryan F. Rishe,  officer

Shares sold: 2,330 Price: $49.22

Date: May 11 Directly holds: 45,448

TARGET CORP.

Brian C. Cornell,  officer, director

Shares sold: 110,000 Price: $120

Date: May 11 Directly holds: 403,917

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.

Stephen J. Hemsley, director

Shares sold: 45,637 Price: $289.11

Date: May 11 Directly holds: 2,585,913