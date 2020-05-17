3M CO.
Eric D. Hammes, officer
Exercised options: 1,026 Price: $89.47
Shares sold: 1,026 Price: $146.36
Date: May 6 Directly holds: 9,801
Michael G. Vale, officer
Exercised options: 7,812 Price: $89.47
Shares sold: 14,062 Price: $148.32-$148.36
Date: May 8 Directly holds: 46,900
BEST BUY CO. INC.
Brian A. Tilzer, chief technology officer
Shares sold: 3,137 Price: $77.03
Date: May 8 Directly holds: 17,912
ECOLAB INC.
Angela M. Busch, officer
Exercised options: 4,800 Price: $55.60
Shares sold: 4,800 Price: $195.04-$197.03
Date: May 11-12 Directly holds: 14,070
FASTENAL CO.
William J. Drazkowski, officer
Exercised options: 7,142 Price: $21
Shares sold: 7,142 Price: $39.40
Date: May 12 Directly holds: 11,474
Daniel L. Florness, CEO
Exercised options: 12,500 Price: $27
Shares sold: 12,500 Price: $38.62
Date: May 8 Directly holds: 229,132
Leland J. Hein, officer
Exercised options: 25,000 Price: $23
Shares sold: 25,000 Price: $37.92-$39.18
Date: May 6-11 Directly holds: 20,695
Sheryl A. Lisowski, officer, treasurer
Exercised options: 13,414 Price: $21-$27
Shares sold: 13,414 Price: $38.61
Date: May 8 Directly holds: 2,387
Willard d. Oberton, director
Exercised options: 40,000 Price: $27
Shares sold: 40,000 Price: $39.71
Date: May 11 Directly holds: 927,137
JOHN L. SODERBERG, officer
Exercised options: 20,000 Price: $27
Shares sold: 20,000 Price: $38.23
Date: May 7 Directly holds: 12,796
GENERAL MILLS INC.
Jeffrey L. Harmening, CEO
Exercised options: 45,397 Price: $37.40
Date: May 12 Directly holds: na
HMN FINANCIAL INC.
Hugh C. Smith, chairman
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $15.40
Date: May 7 Directly holds: 25,591
Mark E. Utz, director
Shares purchased: 518 Price: $15.15
Date: May 8 Directly holds: 4,574
INSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC.
Funicular Fund LP, beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 49 Price: $0.64
Date: May 7 Indirectly holds: 1,518,816
SLEEP NUMBER CORP.
Jean Michael Valette, director
Exercised options: 8,034 Price:
Date: May 8 $27.45-$30.50
Directly holds: na
SPS COMMERCE INC.
James J. Frome, chief operating officer
Exercised options: 3,800 Price:
$32.98-$33.55
Shares sold: 3,800 Price: $60.01-$60.06
Date: May 7-8 Directly holds: 42,664
Philip E. Soran, director
Exercised options: 9,180 Price:
$8.33-$28.87
Shares sold: 9,180 Price: $60.02
Date: May 7 Directly holds: 14,470
Sven A. Wehrwein, director
Exercised options: 10,680 Price: $8.33
Shares sold: 10,680 Price: $57.31-$59.62
Date: May 6-7 Directly holds: 14,470
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.
Bryan F. Rishe, officer
Shares sold: 2,330 Price: $49.22
Date: May 11 Directly holds: 45,448
TARGET CORP.
Brian C. Cornell, officer, director
Shares sold: 110,000 Price: $120
Date: May 11 Directly holds: 403,917
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Stephen J. Hemsley, director
Shares sold: 45,637 Price: $289.11
Date: May 11 Directly holds: 2,585,913