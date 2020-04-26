BEST BUY CO. INC.
Whitney L. Alexander officer
Shares sold: 12 Price: $67.08
Date: April 15 Directly holds: 46,472
Corrie S. Barry, CEO
Shares sold: 19 Price: $67.08
Date: April 15 Directly holds: 148,242
Matthew M. Bilunas, CFO
Shares sold: 11 Price: $67.08
Date: April 15 Directly holds: 22,893
Matthew M. Furman, officer
Shares sold: 10 Price: $67.08
Date: April 15 Directly holds: 64,803
Todd G. Hartman, general counsel
Shares sold: 9 Price: $67.08
Date: April 15 Directly holds: 37,910
Hubert Joly, director
Shares sold: 69 Price: $67.08
Date: April 15 Directly holds: 493,085
Rajendra Michael Mohan, president
Shares sold: 22 Price: $67.08
Date: April 15 Directly holds: 144,085
Asheesh Saksena, officer
Shares sold: 14 Price: $67.08
Date: April 15 Directly holds: 114,457
Kathleen Scarlett, officer
Shares sold: 8 Price: $67.08
Date: April 15 Directly holds: 51,846
Brian A. Tilzer officer
Shares sold: 8 Price: $67.08
Date: April 15 Directly holds: 21,049
Mathew Watson, officer
Shares sold: 7 Price: $67.08
Date: April 15 Directly holds: 24,150
GENERAL MILLS INC.
Shawn P. O’Grady, officer
Exercised options: 46,371 Price: $37.40
Shares sold: 46,371 Price: $59.95
Date: April 16 Directly holds: 233,843
INTRICON CORP.
Nicholas A. Giordano, director
Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $4
Date: April 16 Directly holds: na
Robert N. Masucci, director
Exercised options: 6,013 Price: $4
Date: April 17 Directly holds: na
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
John Paul Wiehoff, officer, director
Shares sold: 221,267 Price: $70.99-$71.56
Date: April 14 Directly holds: 561,506