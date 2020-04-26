BEST BUY CO. INC.

Whitney L. Alexander officer

Shares sold: 12 Price: $67.08

Date: April 15 Directly holds: 46,472

Corrie S. Barry, CEO

Shares sold: 19 Price: $67.08

Date: April 15 Directly holds: 148,242

Matthew M. Bilunas,  CFO

Shares sold: 11 Price: $67.08

Date: April 15 Directly holds: 22,893

Matthew M. Furman, officer

Shares sold: 10 Price: $67.08

Date: April 15 Directly holds: 64,803

Todd G. Hartman,  general counsel

Shares sold: 9 Price: $67.08

Date: April 15 Directly holds: 37,910

Hubert Joly,  director

Shares sold: 69 Price: $67.08

Date: April 15 Directly holds: 493,085

Rajendra Michael Mohan,  president

Shares sold: 22 Price: $67.08

Date: April 15 Directly holds: 144,085

Asheesh Saksena, officer

Shares sold: 14 Price: $67.08

Date: April 15 Directly holds: 114,457

Kathleen Scarlett,  officer

Shares sold: 8 Price: $67.08

Date: April 15 Directly holds: 51,846

Brian A. Tilzer officer

Shares sold: 8 Price: $67.08

Date: April 15 Directly holds: 21,049

Mathew Watson,  officer

Shares sold: 7 Price: $67.08

Date: April 15 Directly holds: 24,150

 

GENERAL MILLS INC.

Shawn P. O’Grady,  officer

Exercised options: 46,371 Price: $37.40

Shares sold: 46,371 Price: $59.95

Date: April 16 Directly holds: 233,843

INTRICON CORP.

Nicholas A. Giordano,  director

Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $4

Date: April 16 Directly holds: na

Robert N. Masucci,  director

Exercised options: 6,013 Price: $4

Date: April 17 Directly holds: na

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

John Paul Wiehoff, officer, director

Shares sold: 221,267 Price: $70.99­-$71.56

Date: April 14 Directly holds: 561,506