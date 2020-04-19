APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC.

Lloyd Emerson Johnson,  director

Shares purchased: 25,140 Price:

Date: April 14 $18.73-$18.75

Indirectly holds: 26,860

GENERAL MILLS INC.

Jodi J. Benson,  officer

Exercised options: 3,744 Price: $37.40

Shares sold: 3,744 Price: $57.25

Date: April 7 Directly holds: 39,445

Sean N. Walker,  officer

Exercised options: 33,690 Price: $37.40

Shares sold: 33,690 Price: $57.76

Date: April 9 Directly holds: 73,037

HORMEL FOODS CORP.

Steven J. Lykken,  officer

Exercised options: 14,000 Price: $12.48

Shares sold: 10,557 Price: $47.64

Date: April 8 Directly holds: 24,157

INSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC.

Funicular Fund LP,  beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 17,200 Price: $0.65

Date: April 13 Indirectly holds: 1,514,067

PROTO LABS INC.

Rainer Gawlick,  director

Exercised options: 2,381 Price: $30.58

Date: April 13 Directly holds: na

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.

Bryan F. Rishe,  officer

Shares sold: 2,330 Price: $47.26

Date: April 13 Directly holds: 50,108