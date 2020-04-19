APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC.
Lloyd Emerson Johnson, director
Shares purchased: 25,140 Price:
Date: April 14 $18.73-$18.75
Indirectly holds: 26,860
GENERAL MILLS INC.
Jodi J. Benson, officer
Exercised options: 3,744 Price: $37.40
Shares sold: 3,744 Price: $57.25
Date: April 7 Directly holds: 39,445
Sean N. Walker, officer
Exercised options: 33,690 Price: $37.40
Shares sold: 33,690 Price: $57.76
Date: April 9 Directly holds: 73,037
HORMEL FOODS CORP.
Steven J. Lykken, officer
Exercised options: 14,000 Price: $12.48
Shares sold: 10,557 Price: $47.64
Date: April 8 Directly holds: 24,157
INSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC.
Funicular Fund LP, beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 17,200 Price: $0.65
Date: April 13 Indirectly holds: 1,514,067
PROTO LABS INC.
Rainer Gawlick, director
Exercised options: 2,381 Price: $30.58
Date: April 13 Directly holds: na
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.
Bryan F. Rishe, officer
Shares sold: 2,330 Price: $47.26
Date: April 13 Directly holds: 50,108