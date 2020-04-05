BEST BUY CO. INC.
Hubert Joly, director
Shares sold: 8,020 Price: $61.01
Date: March 27 Directly holds: 489,176
CALYXT INC.
Travis Frey, chief technology officer
Shares purchased: 175 Price: $3.19
Date: April 1 Directly holds 1,675
HORMEL FOODS CORP.
James N. Sheehan, CFO
Exercised options: 60,000 Price: $15.49
Date: March 30 Directly holds: na
James P. Snee, CEO
Exercised options: 100,000 Price: $15.49
Date: March 30 Directly holds: na
INSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC.
Funicular Fund LP, beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 13,566 Price:
Date: March 24-26 $0.64-$0.65
Indirectly holds: 1,496,867
NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC.
Robert B. Rowling, beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 801,879 Price:
Date: March 30-April 1 $0.59-$0.60
Directly holds: 92,930,976
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.
Bryan F. Rishe, director
Shares sold: 2,331 Price: $40
Date: March 25 Directly holds: 52,438
WINMARK CORP.
Ronald G. Olson, beneficial owner
Shares sold: 30,000 Price: $127.87-$135.41
Date: March 24-30 Indirectly holds:
368,311