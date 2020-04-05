BEST BUY CO. INC.

Hubert Joly, director

Shares sold: 8,020 Price: $61.01

Date: March 27 Directly holds: 489,176

CALYXT INC.

Travis Frey, chief technology officer

Shares purchased: 175 Price: $3.19

Date: April 1 Directly holds 1,675

HORMEL FOODS CORP.

James N. Sheehan, CFO

Exercised options: 60,000 Price: $15.49

Date: March 30 Directly holds: na

James P. Snee, CEO

Exercised options: 100,000 Price: $15.49

Date: March 30 Directly holds: na

INSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC.

Funicular Fund LP, beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 13,566 Price:

Date: March 24-26 $0.64-$0.65

Indirectly holds: 1,496,867

NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC.

Robert B. Rowling, beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 801,879 Price:

Date: March 30-April 1 $0.59-$0.60

Directly holds: 92,930,976

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.

Bryan F. Rishe, director

Shares sold: 2,331 Price: $40

Date: March 25 Directly holds: 52,438

WINMARK CORP.

Ronald G. Olson, beneficial owner

Shares sold: 30,000 Price: $127.87-$135.41

Date: March 24-30 Indirectly holds:

368,311