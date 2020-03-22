ALLETE INC.
Alan R. Hodnik, officer, director
Shares sold: 6,000 Price: $58
Date: March 16 Directly holds: 53,412
BEST BUY CO. INC.
Whitney L. Alexander, officer
Shares sold: 2,403 Price: $54.42 —$56.89
Date: March 13-16 Directly holds: 47,783
Corie S. Barry, CEO
Shares sold: 7,870 Price: $54.42 —$56.89
Date: March 13-16 Directly holds: 149,959
Matthew M. Bilunas, CFO
Shares sold: 2,259 Price: $54.42 —$56.89
Date: March 13-16 Directly holds: 23,988
Matthew M. Furman, officer
Shares sold: 2,868 Price: $54.42 —$56.89
Date: March 13-16 Directly holds: 65,835
Todd G. Hartman, general counsel
Shares sold: 2,196 Price: $54.42 —$56.89
Date: March 13-16 Directly holds: 38,329
Hubert Joly, director
Shares sold: 21,966 Price: $54.42
Date: March 16 Directly holds: 497,196
Rajendra Michael Mohan, president
Shares sold: 10,690 Price: $54.42 —$56.89
Date: March 13-16 Directly holds: 146,074
Asheesh Saksena, officer
Shares sold: 4,189 Price: $54.42 —$56.89
Date: March 13-16 Directly holds: 115,509
Kathleen Scarlett, officer
Shares sold: 2,367 Price: $54.42 —$56.89
Date: March 13-16 Directly holds: 33,342
Mathew Watson, officer
Shares sold: 1,409 Price: $54.42 —$56.89
Date: March 13-16 Directly holds: 19,311
FASTENAL CO.
Holden Lewis, CFO
Shares purchased: 1,500 Price: $31.50
Date: March 12 Directly holds: 8,582
GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Robert L. Miodunski, director
Shares purchased: 22,500 Price: $5.31
Date: March 17 Directly holds 39,831
HMN FINANCIAL INC
Bradley C. Krehbiel, CEO
Shares purchased: 470 Price: $18.39
Date: March 13 Directly holds: 137,435
INSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC.
Funicular Fund LP, beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 88,718 Price:
Date: March 13-18 $0.63-$0.70
Indirectly holds: 1,483,201
MOSAIC CO.
Mark J. Isaacson, general counsel
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price: $9.67
Date: March 17 Directly holds 22,062
Oscar Bernardes, director
Shares purchased: 5,000 Price: $9.96
Date: March 16 Directly holds: 5,000
Luciano Siani Pires, director
Shares purchased: 10,000 Price: $9.43
Date: March 13 Indirectly holds 12,000
NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC.
Robert B. Rowling, beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 1,075,994 Price:
Date: March 16-17 $0.79-$0.80
Indirectly holds: 92,129,104
OTTER TAIL CORP.
John Abbott, officer
Shares purchased: 5,000 Price: $41.21
Date: March 12 Indirectly holds: 24,276
PIPER SANDLER COS.
Robert Scott Larue, officer
Shares purchased: 10,000 Price: $54.50
Date: March 11 Indirectly holds: 78,780
Debbra Lee Schoneman, president
Shares purchased: 5,000 Price: $47.04
Date: March 13 Directly holds: 63,185
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.
Richard Burke Sr., director
Shares sold: 15,000 Price: $237-$240.10
Date: March 16-17 Directly/indirectly
holds: 3,067,598
WINMARK CORP.
Mark L. Wilson, director
Exercised options: 2,000 Price:
Date: March 11 $31.19-$32.92
Directly holds: na