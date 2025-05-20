Inside the NBA playoff numbers: Some rare matchups await, and some milestones loom

1 vs. 6 — This is the sixth time a No. 1 team has played a No. 6 team in this format, with four of the previous matchups in the conference finals and the other in the 1995 NBA Finals. The No. 1 seeds are 3-2: the Los Angeles Lakers beating Phoenix for the West title in 1984, Detroit beating Chicago in 1989 for the East title and Boston sweeping Indiana last year for the East crown. The No. 6 seed wins both came in 1995 when Houston ousted San Antonio for the West title and then swept Orlando for the NBA championship.