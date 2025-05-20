Inside the NBA playoff numbers: Some rare matchups await, and some milestones loom

If the NBA playoffs were like the NCAA tournament, chances are your brackets would be busted by now.
And that's because these conference final matchups — at least by seeding — weren't very predictable.
In the Western Conference finals, which start Tuesday, it's No. 1 Oklahoma City and No. 6 Minnesota. In the Eastern Conference finals, which start Wednesday, it's No. 3 New York and No. 4 Indiana.
Under the current NBA playoff format, which goes back to 1984, such matchups — 1 vs. 6, and 3 vs. 4 — have been fairly rare.
A breakdown:
3 vs. 4 — It has happened three previous times, all in the West, and each time the No. 3 seed won the series 4-1 on their way to claiming the NBA title. Those matchups: San Antonio over Utah in 2007, Dallas over Oklahoma City in 2011 and Golden State over Dallas in 2022.
1 vs. 6 — This is the sixth time a No. 1 team has played a No. 6 team in this format, with four of the previous matchups in the conference finals and the other in the 1995 NBA Finals. The No. 1 seeds are 3-2: the Los Angeles Lakers beating Phoenix for the West title in 1984, Detroit beating Chicago in 1989 for the East title and Boston sweeping Indiana last year for the East crown. The No. 6 seed wins both came in 1995 when Houston ousted San Antonio for the West title and then swept Orlando for the NBA championship.
