Inside the legal fight over the telehealth clinics that help women defy abortion bans

Every month, thousands of women thwart abortion bans in their home states by turning to telehealth clinics willing to prescribe pregnancy-ending drugs online and ship them anywhere in the country.
Whether this is legal, though, is a matter of debate. Two legal cases involving a New York doctor could wind up testing the shield laws some states have passed to protect telehealth providers who ship abortion pills nationwide.
Dr. Margaret Carpenter faces a felony charge in Louisiana for supplying abortion medication through the mail to a pregnant teen in that state. The patient's mother also faces criminal charges. A Texas judge fined the same physician $100,000 after the state accused her of prescribing abortion medication for a woman near Dallas.
So far, the prosecution hasn't progressed thanks to New York's shield law, which has protected Carpenter from extradition to Louisiana. But other telehealth centers operating in states with similar legal protections for abortion providers are watching closely.
"We have great legal counsel who have advised us that what we are doing is legal,'' said Dr. Angel Foster, co-founder of The Massachusetts Medication Abortion Access Project, which is among a handful of telehealth providers that facilitate abortions from afar in states with bans.
As more states consider enacting shield laws or expanding existing ones, whether one state can shield providers from liability for breaking another state's laws around abortion is still an unsettled area of law.
Erik Baptist, senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, which opposes abortion, said shield laws violate a constitutional requirement that states respect the laws and legal judgments of other states.
"What these shield law states are doing are undermining the prerogative of these pro-life states to implement and enforce pro-life laws,'' said Baptist, director of the group's Center for Life. ''And so I think the Supreme Court ultimately will want to take this.''