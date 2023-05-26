Introduction: Host Michael Rand had an inkling the Celtics could still make it a series against the Heat even after falling behind 3-0. Now the series is 3-2 after another Boston win, and Game 6 will tell us a lot about whether the Celtics can make history and become the first NBA team to rally all the way back in series.

7:00: Jeff Day joins Rand to talk about his deeply reported story on the huge money and participation involved with club volleyball in Minnesota. It's a booming industry, with tournaments often playing out at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

29:00: Another rough game dropped the Lynx to 0-3.

