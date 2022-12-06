Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes a few developments that could impact the Twins' attempt to retain shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency. First, Trea Turner agreed to a massive 11-year, $300 million deal with the Phillies. Plus the Yankees said they aren't going to rush Aaron Judge and the Cubs reportedly met with Correa. What does it all mean for the Twins, who have money to spend?

6:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a film review from Sunday's victory. Why was the Vikings' red zone defense so good after being bad much of the year? And should there be a bigger offensive role for Jalen Reagor?

21:00: Your favorite poetry segment is back, with the proper syllables and perspective on the Vikings.

