CHICAGO — Candace Parker knew what came with the territory when she signed with the Chicago Sky.

Having grown up in Naperville watching the 1990s Bulls dynasty win six NBA championships, she understood there is an expectation for every star to bring a title to a city that expects nothing less.

"Personally, playing (in Chicago) holds so much value, but winning a championship back home would mean so much," Parker said during her introductory news conference in January. "Our sights are set on a championship, but we understand we have a lot to do before that can happen."

Ten months later, Parker delivered a title, something many athletes who have come through Chicago have failed to do since the Bulls teams she idolized as a child.

Parker, 35, not only lived up to the winning standard set by Michael Jordan et al. — she reminded Chicagoans that standard is alive and well as long as she plays for the Sky.

Before her arrival, Parker's influence on the Sky came years before she joined the franchise. When the Sky decided to move on from former head coach and general manager Amber Stocks, Parker told guard Courtney Vandersloot about a candidate the team should consider hiring for the vacancy.

"She was the one who told me about James Wade and told me he was special," Vandersloot said after Game 4 of the 2021 WNBA Finals. "I told (Sky owner Michael Alter), 'Candace Parker told me we need to hire this guy' and then she comes to play for him. You can't write it any better than that."

The Sky hired Wade in November 2018. He reshaped the franchise into a contender in his first two seasons, but the team was still lacking one more star to get them over the hump.

On the West Coast, Parker's 13-year run with the Los Angeles Sparks was coming to a close after playoff exits in 2019 and 2020. The team was heading in a different direction under coach Derek Fisher, who inexplicably benched Parker in the 2019 semifinals on the brink of elimination while the forward still had enough in the tank to chase a second title. She entered free agency with an open mind about the possibilities of finding a new home.

Stylistically, there was no question the superstar would be a perfect fit in Chicago. Parker established herself as an elite facilitator in transition, which paired well with a Sky offense that thrived playing up-tempo basketball. More important, Parker, who won Defensive Player of the Year in 2020, was the missing interior presence the Sky needed after they allowed the 10th-most points in the paint in the WNBA bubble.

Given Parker's pedigree, Sky management knew they had to throw the kitchen sink at the Naperville legend to land her.

"When you consider every team she is on is a contender, I felt that was something we needed," said Wade during Parker's introductory news conference.

The decision of whether to leave the only franchise she played for went beyond what Parker potentially could accomplish with the Sky on the court. By returning home, she would be a 40-minute drive from her family and friends. Perhaps easy access to Portillo's, her favorite fast food chain, would weigh into her thinking.

Parker also had to contemplate how a move might affect her 12-year-old daughter, Lailaa — Parker had lived in Los Angeles since the Sparks drafted her with the first pick in 2008. She keeps a picture in her office of the moment after the Sparks beat the Minnesota Lynx for the 2016 WNBA title when Lailaa ran into her arms screaming, "We did it!"

When the time came for Parker to make the call, Lailaa was fully supportive of her mom's journey back to the Windy City.

"I asked her if it was OK if I came to Chicago, and she told me, 'I want another picture,' " Parker said after the 2021 Finals. "She's been my motivation and my reason for everything, and we've gone through this together. She sacrifices for her mom so that I can live my dream."

Parker agreed to a two-year deal with the Sky after some nifty persuasion tactics from Vandersloot and Allie Quigley, who sent Parker Chicago-themed care packages as a way to say "you can have this whenever you want if you come here."

The rest is history.

The Sky overcame injuries, untimely overseas commitments and inconsistency in the second half of the season to win their first championship. After the Game 4 clincher on Oct. 17, during which the Sky overcame an 11-point deficit to beat the Phoenix Mercury, 80-74, Parker gazed over the crowd flooding the United Center court to find her daughter. It didn't take long for Lailaa to locate her mom, bear-hugging Parker in what was a full-circle moment for the two.

Parker's family was in attendance, and the group went through a Portillo's drive-thru after the game. Parker, of course, wore a Bulls jersey and ordered her default meal: a fish sandwich with cheese, jumbo chili cheese dog, large fries and a chocolate cake shake.

Between the on-court excellence and the hometown flavor, Parker is officially home.

"It's just an amazing feeling to be from here and see so many people in the stands that have been supporting you since you started," Parker said after Game 4. "It's a moment you have to take in."

©2021 Chicago Tribune. Visit chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.