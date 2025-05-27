Insect-eating Venus flytraps thrive in the Carolinas as hikers peek into their native ecosystem

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. — Park ranger Jesse Anderson leads dozens of people on a weekly hike in North Carolina to see some of the most unique living things in the world — plants that supplement the nutrients they get from sunlight by digesting ants, flies and spiders.
But the Venus flytraps aren't like the human-size, ravenous and cruel Audrey in ''Little Shop of Horrors.''
In the wild, Venus flytraps are the size of a lima bean and pose no harm to anything other than insects. Their special hairs snap their leaves together when brushed — but only twice in about 20 seconds or less to reduce the amount of false alarms by dust or rain.
Once inside, the insect is doomed to become plant food, Anderson said.
''It continues to trigger those hairs and the trap slowly closes and eventually starts releasing digestive enzymes to start breaking down the insect. And because they're in nutrient-poor environments, they supplement their food with insects,'' Anderson said.
Anderson's hike at Carolina Beach State Park on the southeast North Carolina coast also showcases other carnivorous plants. There are vase-shaped pitcher plants with liquid at the bottom that traps insects, then digests them. Butterworts and sundews attract insects with glistening leaves, then secrete an adhesive to trap them in place. Bladderworts work similarly to Venus flytraps.
And the hike is one of the few places to see Venus flytraps. The plant only grows in 12 counties in southeast North Carolina near Wilmington and a few nearby places in South Carolina, which made the organism the state's official carnivorous plant in 2023.
Now is an especially good time to take that hike. Venus flytraps bloom from about mid-May to mid-June, Anderson said.