Authorities in Wisconsin captured an inmate Tuesday afternoon who escaped from a northeastern Minnesota facility.

Keith C. Bellanger, 33, slipped out of the Northeastern Regional Corrections Center late Friday afternoon near Saginaw, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Bellanger was tracked down in Superior, Wis., outside a hotel and apprehended by officers of various law enforcement agencies, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities have not said why Bellanger was in the facility. His criminal history in Minnesota spans his entire life and includes two convictions for burglary and two for domestic assault.

He was being transferred to the secure wing of the facility when he ran off the property, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The corrections center is about 15 miles northwest of Duluth. It has a 144-inmate capacity and is divided into minimum- and medium-security levels. Most inmates work on a farm on the property.