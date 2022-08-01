HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — A corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison, officials said.
The attack happened Sunday at the Davis Correctional Facility, which is a privately run prison in Holdenville about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. The inmate attacked the officer while a group of inmates was returning to a housing area from recreation, officials said.
Authorities have not identified the officer or released a cause of death. The inmate has been placed in isolation and an investigation was underway.
The prison is a medium-security facility and is operated by CoreCivic.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Sports
AP sources: Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended without pay for six games Monday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas, two people familiar with the decision said.
Nation
As species recover, some threaten others in more dire shape
Concealed behind trees near Lake Michigan, two scientists remotely manipulated a robotic owl on the forest floor. As the intruder flapped its wings and hooted, a merlin guarding its nest in a nearby pine sounded distress calls.
Business
Stocks waver in August start after best month since 2020
Stocks wavered between gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors face another busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic updates.
Nation
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that is among several burning in the western U.S. amid hot, dry and gusty conditions that boost the danger that the fires will keep growing, officials said Monday.
Politics
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
As promised, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has challenged a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden's win in Georgia.