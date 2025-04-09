Another inmate death at Red Lake jail under investigation

An inmate death at the Red Lake jail is under investigation by the FBI, and the inmate’s family says there appears to be a troubling pattern at the facility.
“It’s just a torture chamber up there,” said Angel Powers, 24, whose father died in the jail last week, marking the third inmate death at the facility since 2022.
Robin Lee Hanson, 52, was found dead in the detention center April 2, the Red Lake Public Safety Department said in a news release Tuesday that identified the deceased and offered condolences to his family, who have held protests calling for accountability.
Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki Sr. said in a phone interview Wednesday that he is aware of the inmate death and has been advised to not comment until the FBI completes its investigation.
A spokesperson with the FBI declined to provide further information. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is also assisting in the investigation, said Red Lake public safety director Kendall Kingbird Sr.
The detention center is regulated by the BIA, which governs daily operations at the facility that houses pre-trial defendants and those sentenced to one year or less.
Powers said her dad and mom, Betty Ann Hanson, were both in custody for nearly three weeks in connection to trespassing charges. She said her mom had been banished from the reservation due to two raids at her house.
“She was in [the jail] for trespassing, and then my dad was in there for aiding and abetting for hiding her,” Powers said.