With injury having claimed another player, the Lynx took the Target Center floor Sunday evening down another starter.

This time: Kayla McBride, out because of a sore foot first injured in New York. With McBride and center Sylvia Fowles (knee) on the bench, the Lynx had to battle both the Fever and attrition.

Both opponents won.

Despite a career-high 23 points from Nicolina Milic, 15 from Aerial Powers and 11 each from Bridget Carleton and Moriah Jefferson, the Lynx (3-11) fell 84-80 to the Indiana Fever.

Four of five Fever starters were in double figures, led by NaLyssa Smith (21). Victoria Vivians, Kelsey Mitchell and Danielle Robinson all scored 15.

Up two late, Vivians' three with 1:29 put the Fever up for good against the Lynx, who failed to score over the final 107 seconds.

There was a lot of action in the fourth, including a shoving match with just over 6 minutes left. The Lynx led by three when Powers was fouled by Vivians. She got up and shoved Smith, setting off a scuffle that ended up with the Fever getting called for two technical, Powers one.

Moments later the Lynx went up 74-70 on Jessica Shepard's layup with 4:37 left.

Indiana forged a 78-76 lead on Vivians' three with 2:48 left only to have the Lynx get a layup by Milic and two free throws by Shepard that put the Lynx up two with 1:47 left.

At the other end, Vivians hit another three, putting the Fever up for good.

After a Shepard miss the Lynx got a stop but the Fever retained possession with 42.9 seconds left on an out-of-bounds play. On the ensuing possession the Lynx got a stop, but Milic missed a shot.

Down 43-36 at the half, the Lynx played one of their better quarters of the season, out-scoring Indiana 29-19. With Milic scoring 13 points, the Lynx forged a 63-57 lead on Powers' basket with 1:46 left in the quarter.

The Fever responded with five straight points before Powers fed Milic on the break, putting the Lynx up 65-62 into the fourth.